See what the health experts at Optum say about safely interacting with animals

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Have you met Charlie, the desert tortoise? Charlie and his buddy Walter are two native Utah desert tortoises living and thriving at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper. Charlie visited Good Things Utah recently to share some fun facts about the desert tortoise and his home – the Discover Utah Gallery at Living Planet Aquarium.

Optum, which firmly believes there are health and wellness benefits for people when they safely interact with animals – whether they be furry, scaley or feathery – is a proud sponsor of Charlie’s home at Living Planet Aquarium. Among other things, the exhibit provides a safe haven for Charlie and his pal Walter at a time when people are developing homes and businesses in thei species’ natural western desert habitat.

Optum says the aquarium’s desert tortoise habitate exhibit helps provide an opportunity to learn about Charlie’s rare species, which is native to Utah, and to raise awareness to the importance of preserving his habitat and protecting his species.

The experts at Optum say studies show that animals can reduce our stress levels, and improve our sense of social connection and wellbeing. Our pets at home, too, can keep us more physically active – and staying active is one of the best ways to keep ourselves healthy, especially as we get older.

Learn more about Charlie and the Desert Tortoise exhibit at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium by visiting the aquarium in person or online at LivingPlanetAquarium.org.

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium: 12033 Lone Peak Pkwy, Draper, UT (open daily, from 10am-6pm, staying open late on Monday until 8pm)

For more wellness and client care information, visit Optum.com/Utah.

