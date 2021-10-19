MedVet in Salt Lake City now has Neurology and Neurosurgery services for your pets

(Good Things Utah) – NEW Neurology and Neurosurgery services (including a NEW 1.5T MRI) are now available for pets with serious illnesses in Utah.

MedVet Salt Lake City is one of only a few Neurology and Neurosurgery services in the Utah area. These new services will offer many pet patients with serious illnesses a better chance of recovering.

Patients for which neurology and neurosurgery should strongly be considered include those experiencing:

Epilepsy and Seizure Disorder Testing and Treatment

Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment

Brain and Spine Tumor Removal

Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD) Surgery

MedVet Salt Lake City has an onsite high field MRI system that is available for the high quantity diagnostic imaging that their specialty care requires. Their system is a 1.5 Tesla MRI and is the same type and field strength as those used in human healthcare.

MedVet says to know what to do in an emergency and have your veterinarian’s contact number handy. If after hours, know where the nearest emergency pet hospital is located too.

MedVet is a family of emergency and specialty veterinary hospitals committed to providing exceptional care for you and your pet. When it’s your pet that falls ill or is injured, making sure they are taken care of is every pet-owners first concern.

It can be a scary time and without knowing what to do, that stress can be debilitating. That’s why it’s crucial to have an emergency plan in place—before you need it. If your pet is experiencing a medical emergency the only place you should turn to is MedVet Salt Lake City.

If your pet is experiencing a medical emergency, you may come directly to any of the MedVet hospitals serving the Salt Lake City area, and broader Weber, Davis, Morgan, and Summit county communities – no referral is needed. Their veterinary emergency hospital is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Learn more by visiting MedVet Salt Lake City.

This story contains sponsored content.