An easy recipe to change up your lunch or dinner! Light, tasty and fun! You can also cut these into pieces and serve for a gathering. Similar to flatbreads!
Mediterranean Beef and Salad Pitas
1 pound Ground Beef
1 medium red bell pepper, chopped
4 cups chopped romaine lettuce
1/3 cup crumbled herb-flavored feta cheese
1/3 cup prepared regular or reduced fat non-creamy Italian dressing or other vinaigrette
1/4 cup Kalamata or ripe olives, chopped
4 pita breads, toasted
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and bell pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Pour off drippings.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Add lettuce, cheese, dressing and olives to beef mixture; toss to combine. Top pitas with equal amounts of beef mixture.
Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org and www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com
