SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – An easy recipe to change up your lunch or dinner! Light, tasty and fun! You can also cut these into pieces and serve for a gathering. Similar to flatbreads!

Mediterranean Beef and Salad Pitas

1 pound Ground Beef

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

4 cups chopped romaine lettuce

1/3 cup crumbled herb-flavored feta cheese

1/3 cup prepared regular or reduced fat non-creamy Italian dressing or other vinaigrette

1/4 cup Kalamata or ripe olives, chopped

4 pita breads, toasted

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and bell pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Pour off drippings.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Add lettuce, cheese, dressing and olives to beef mixture; toss to combine. Top pitas with equal amounts of beef mixture.

Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org and www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com

Watch Good Things Utah every Wednesday for more great recipes from Jennifer Burns (@JBCookingHost) and The Utah Beef Council.

Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.