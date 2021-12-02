Medicare annual enrollment can be overwhelming: Get help from professionals

(Good Things Utah) – Choosing a Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions a person can make not only for their health and well-being but also for their budget. For most people, this is their only chance to make changes to their Medicare coverage for next year.

If people don’t make an enrollment decision, they may be locked into their current plan next year. Each person has unique healthcare needs, and those needs change over time.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach when shopping for Medicare coverage, so people should take the time to understand the options available to them.

It’s encouraged that all people eligible for Medicare to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure they’re enrolled in a Medicare plan that will meet their health and budget needs for the year ahead. United Healthcare has a team of licensed agents ready to answer questions and discuss the many options available to them.

Choosing a Medicare plan can feel complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. United Healthcare is here to help you navigate the process and find a plan to meet your needs.

First, confirm your preferred doctors and hospitals are available through the plan you’re considering. Many people are surprised to learn that some plans limit their in-network hospital choices more than they expected. Most everyone knows our local hospitals are near capacity these days, so that’s an important consideration.

Second, take the time to explore your options and understand the benefits of each plan. All United Healthcare Medicare Advantage plans offered in Utah offer zero-dollar copays for primary care visits, dental, vision, and gym membership benefits.

Finally, make sure your medications are covered. Even if you don’t expect to change plans, it’s important to make sure the prescriptions you take regularly will still be covered, so you don’t have any unpleasant surprises.

Go to United Healthcare now or CALL 801-975-4400.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.