SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – A recent study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that U.S. adult obesity rates during covid topped 40% (the highest percentage ever) due to the eating of comfort foods and inactivity. As a result, Heart disease, strokes, diabetes and neuropathy are all increasing at an alarming rate.

Semaglutide is an FDA-approved weight loss injection that patients are seeing positive results with in a relatively short period of time. By mimicking a hormone in the body, Semaglutide increases insulin secretion while slowing down how fast your stomach empties food. This suppresses your appetite, so you feel full longer, helping you eat less and lose weight.

Semaglutide is a peptide similar to a natural hormone called glucagon. You may also recognize it by the brand names Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjaro. At Advanced Integrated Medical Center, the specialists there design a medically supervised program with the possible use of Semaglutide with other cutting edge technologies individualized for each patient to help them meet their weight Loss Goals.

Medical experts say, the treatment can help reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, neuropathy and heart disease. Semaglutide is a medication that works on key underlying metabolic pathways to support sustained weight loss. It is not just another quick fix.

Advanced Integrated Medical has two offices, One in Cottonwood Heights and the other in Logan. They specialize in Weight Loss, Neuropathy, Regenerative Medicine for joints, Hair Loss, and ED treatments.

According to Dr. Dee Stevens and Dr. Bernard Fragomeni with Advanced Integrated Medical Clinic, studies reveal positive results for patients using Semaglutide for weight loss. Studies show an average weight loss of 15% or 30 pounds for someone who weighs about 200 pounds.

Advanced Integrated Medical uses advanced diagnostic tools and cutting-edge technology to create a personalized plan for our patients. Assessments could include biometric markers, lab tests if necessary, body scans, and metabolic analysis to design precision weight loss programs for each patient.

Visit AdvancedIntegratedMedicalCenter.com to learn more or call 385-361-1305. The first 256 people to call will receive a free screening and In-Body biometric analysis.

Social Media: Search for Advanced Integrated Medical Center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Advanced Integrated Medical.