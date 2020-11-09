Meal kits that take the stress out of cooking

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

WB’s Eatery is your spot to catch up with pals, grab a latte on the go, pick up a Market Meal, or snag lunch on the run.

The chefs of WB’s have cooked up the ultimate easy weekday solution: Their Market Meals are easy, delicious recipes developed right in their very own kitchen—packaged up with every ingredient and a recipe card. Pick it up or get home delivery. Then enjoy fast meal prep without the bother of menu-planning or shopping.

You can get two market meals delivered weekly on Mondays and Thursdays. Stop doing all your own shopping when you don’t have to. This time-saver will give you sundries to create a cocktail plus an entree and side for 2 or multiple meals if you fly solo. Includes three recipe cards to follow or get creative with your own rendition.

WB’s currently delivers to Ogden, Salt Lake City, Holladay, Millcreek, Murray, and Cottonwood Heights. If you fall beyond those areas, you can email wbs@wbseatery.com and they’ll see what they can d for you.

WB’s Eatery is proud to be a part of the locally owned 360 Degrees Restaurant Group, which owns and operates the Pig & A Jelly Jar restaurant family. While each restaurant specializes in its own fare and atmosphere, both place a solid emphasis on the community: valuing people, service to those in need, and the memories made around great food.

For a limited time get 10% off your first subscription for Market Meals. Follow the link below.

LINK: Order you Market Meals

LINK: Learn more about WB’s

This story contains sponsored content.