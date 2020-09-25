McDonald’s celebrates the 25th birthday of the iconic McFlurry

On the heels of the new Chips Ahoy!® McFlurry, the limited-edition McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit gives fans a stylish and comfortable option perfectly fit for 2020. Are your 2020 birthday parties canceled? Not so fast! The McFlurry® is turning 25, and since the best part of celebrating at home is wearing whatever you want, McDonald’s is inviting fans to join the festivities by introducing the McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit… you heard that right!

This very limited-edition, too-comfortable loungewear set is perfectly tailored for these not-so-normal times to give fans the feel-good celebration they need this year. And with its insulated pocket, it’s also the ideal way to chill the new Chips Ahoy!® McFlurry, available nationwide for a limited time through carry-out, drive-Thru, mobile order, and pay and McDelivery.

The big 2-5 celebration started minutes ago today September 25th. The McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit is available for $25, while supplies last. You can access the suits exclusively on McDonald’s official online merch shop, Golden Arches Unlimited.

The unisex McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit is designed for the ultimate McFlurry fanatic and offers a fun, yet casual, style in two sizes, S/M and L/XL. With its comfortable, lightweight fabric and structured, suit-like silhouette, it’s the essential attire for an at-home party or virtual celebration.

The trendy suit adds a pop of color to your wardrobe with a playful McFlurry pattern displaying three delicious McFlurry flavors: the new limited-time Chips Ahoy!®, OREO®, and M&M’S®. Every order of the McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit includes a coupon for a free McFlurry dessert – which can easily be enjoyed on-the-go or around the house with the suit’s insulated coat pocket and shorts pocket for your McFlurry spoon.

For 25 years, the McFlurry has been sweetening moments big and small. This fan-favorite is known for its creamy, vanilla soft-serve – made with real dairy produced by dairy farmers in the U.S. – and delicious toppings in every bite. It began marking celebrations in 1995 when a local McDonald’s Owner and Operator, Ron McLellan, in Bathurst, Canada created the treat.

Today, it is offered in a number of countries around the world in a variety of beloved flavors! get yours now!

