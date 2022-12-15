SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — In their continued generosity to the community, Mark Miller Subaru is celebrating their Subaru Share The Love Event where they donate $500 to a local charity for every new Subaru sold or leased at Mark Miller Subaru. This annual celebration will run from now through January 3rd, 2023.

Last year, they managed to raise $200,000 with hopes to raise even more this year to support the local community. This year, Mark Miller Subaru is partnering with Volunteers of America, Utah, and Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum to help make a difference.

Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum has a mission to inspire children of all ages and abilities to imagine, discover, and connect with their world to make a difference.

They are the premier children’s museum in downtown Salt Lake City, featuring more than 60,000 square feet of interactive, hands-on fun for kids and families to explore engaging workshops, programs, and exhibits for guests to create, learn, and play together.

No matter where you live in Utah, your child should have access to the educational programs that help them learn inside, and outside, of the classroom. The Children’s Museum outreach fleet of 8 Subarus allows staff to travel to over 1,000 schools throughout Utah, providing free informal science education programs that help teachers inspire learning.

To support this campaign and get involved, go online to MarkMillerSubaru.com.

