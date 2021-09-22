Marble is super expensive: How to protect your counters

(GTU) – Are you looking for different ways to give your home the ultimate shine? Sheerstone from Opal Luxury Surfaces is protection for your marble countertops and is the only product on the market to maintain the natural beauty of your stone all while being guaranteed for 20 years!

Marble has always been one of the most widely preferred and highly valued materials for accent pieces in a home’s decor. The gorgeous natural rock can add elegance and style to your kitchen surroundings and stands the test of time if you take proper care of it. Marble’s reputation for being high-maintenance precedes it. Despite its apparent strength and durability, marble is very porous and susceptible to stains and scratches. So how do you protect your marble countertops?

Sheerstone is designed for stones made up of recrystallized carbonate calcite. Mostly metamorphic and sedimentary stones such as Marble, Limestone, Travertine, Sandstone, some Dolomites, and Quartzites. Sheerstone forms a protective layer over your natural stone that will not etch or stain. It is harder than most all metamorphic stones for which it is designed as a sealer.

Sheerstone is an impervious, permanent sealer for natural stone that protects like no other product and preserves the natural beauty of your stone. Honed or polished finishes are available.

Don’t waste time and money on sealers that need yearly re-coating. What’s more, with Sheerstone, accidents, scuffs, and scratches are easy to buff or repair. Now you can entertain your guests without the worry of spills and stains on marble. Bring on the red wine, forget the coasters, and have some fun without the worry!

The luxurious stone throughout your home, whether it is marble, limestone, or travertine, is an important investment that you want to preserve to withstand the test of time. Unfortunately, it is going to be exposed to spills and etching from regular use. Now you can protect your stone surfaces for a long time.

Opal Luxury Surfaces is confident with the longevity of protection from their Sheerstone application that they warrant it for 20 years.

Find out more about Sheerstone now or call 800-964-2330.

This story contains sponsored content.