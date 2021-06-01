Many women experience occasional leaks of urine, but when does it become a major problem?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Urinary incontinence, or the loss of bladder control — is a common and often embarrassing problem. The severity ranges from occasionally leaking urine when you cough or sneeze to having an urge to urinate that’s so sudden and strong you don’t get to a toilet in time. Female incontinence is leakage of urine. There are many reasons you might develop urinary incontinence as a problem and most women have multiple causes.

Many people may experience occasional, minor leaks of urine. Others may lose small to moderate amounts of urine more frequently.

There are two main types of urinary leakage. The leakage of urine that you get when you cough, sneeze laugh or jump/run- that’s called “stress urinary incontinence”. The other is when all of a sudden you need to “go” and you have to rush to the bathroom. That is called urgency urinary incontinence or “Overactive bladder, OAB.”

Your primary care physician or a specialist like a urologist, urogynecologist, or gynecologist can obtain a history, ask you questions about your symptoms and do an exam. Urinary incontinence can be caused by everyday habits, underlying medical conditions, or physical problems. A thorough evaluation by your doctor can help determine what’s behind your incontinence.

A urologist can help you if you are experiencing problems affecting your urinary tract. Male patients can be seen for annual prostate checks, reproductive health problems, or if you wish to have a vasectomy. If you feel that you may be getting a kidney stone, or if you experience kidney stones frequently, a Urologist will be able to assess your situation and find the proper treatment for you. Some insurance plans require a referral in order to see a specialist, such as a Urologist. Be sure to see your primary care doctor get the referral you may need in order to be covered for your visit to a urologist.

Schedule an appointment with Tanner Clinic now.

This story contains sponsored content.