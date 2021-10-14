Manage your money without having to visit the bank with this new mobile banking app

(Good Things Utah) – Technology advances over the past 20 years have allowed us to go from doing almost all of our financial business within the walls of a financial institution to doing many of our financial transactions within the net that fits in the palm of our hand.

While new technology has made it easier than ever to access our money, some of us may still feel overwhelmed by the possibilities that can help us simplify our finances. Krystalina Brown from Mountain America Credit Union joined Good Things Utah to tell us about the tech products that people use to make managing finances easier.

Mountain America Mobile App

First, and probably the most easily accessible, is your financial institution’s own mobile banking app. For Mountain America Credit Union members, the mobile app allows users to securely check balances, view transaction history, transfer funds, pay bills, locate nearby branches and ATMs, and make mobile deposits anytime, anywhere. Furthermore, it gives users access to money management and budgeting tools to track long-term savings goals, monitor all of your financial accounts in one place, visualize your spending habits, track your net worth month-to-month, and more.

The card manager, which is part of the app, allows members to freeze/unfreeze their debit or credit cards, order a new card, set travel notifications, and update their PIN. Another cool feature is CreditLock. It locks your credit report from your Mountain America mobile app and you get free access to your FICO® score.

Mountain America Credit Union also launched a new Financial Wellness tool in the mobile app and online banking to help keep track of your progress toward your financial goals.

Speaking of financial goals, many people are interested in using apps to begin investing in their goals. There are a lot of apps to choose from, but Mountain America has one you need to try.

As you compare investing apps, consider your budget, the account management fees, and how you plan to use your account. Mountain America recently rolled out a feature in the mobile app called MyInvest. This feature allows you to create a portfolio in minutes so you can begin using investing as a tool to achieve your financial goals.

To find out more visit Mountain America Credit Union now.

