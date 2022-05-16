(Good Things Utah) As they continue making dreams (and wishes) a reality for children struggling with life-threatening illnesses, Chartway Credit Union’s philanthropic efforts have been updated with a new name: Chartway Promise Foundation.

Over 16 years, this mission has donated 13 million dollars to fulfill the dreams of more than 12,000 children. Formerly known as the We Promise Foundation, the Chartway Promise Foundation works closely with other charities, including Make-A-Wish, to strengthen the surrounding community and provide much-needed financial support for children facing medical challenges.

Through their work with Make-A-Wish, the Chartway Promise Foundation has donated the finances needed for thousands of children to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience. For the charity supporters, one of the main goals is to give these brave young patients a brief escape from their medical challenges.

AMES

Wish: Go to Universal Studios

and Disney World in Orlando

DALTON

Wish: Go deep-sea fishing

JORDYN

Wish: Outdoors fun (swimming pool)

CRAIG

Wish: A big family playset

Along with this promise, the Chartway Promise Foundation will partner with the Make-A-Wish foundation on May 18th to donate a check valued at $190,000. In addition, this week they’re hosting their 22nd Annual Charity Golf Classic to raise considerable non-profit funding for their foundation’s ongoing work. These funds, presented by Chartway, will grant the wishes of countless children facing medical hardship around the nation.

Chartway welcomes the help of volunteers, donors, and supporters to fulfill the many wishes received year-round. This summer, with help from the community, Chartway plans to help more children see their wishes come to life.

“We have so many caring employees at Chartway and the Chartway Promise Foundation,” says Karen Lane, Executive Director with Chartway Promise Foundation. “It’s really near and dear to our hearts. These kids change our lives, and we hope that we change their lives, too.”

For more information on how you can help, visit them online at ChartwayPromiseFoundation.org.

CARRINGTON

Wish: Make even more

nice friends

DANIYA

Wish: Go to Disneyland, then

meet Elsa and Anna

GAVIN

Wish: A big family playset

BRYCE

Wish: The ultimate gaming computer *Photos courtesy of Chartway Promise Foundation

