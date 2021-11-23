Make your holiday feast sweet and simple with Nothing Bundt Cakes

(Good Things Utah) – Nothing Bundt Cakes gives us the skinny on all the delicious cakes, made with the finest ingredients in their own in-house bakery. They provide the perfect dessert for every celebration including birthdays, holidays, corporate gifting, and events and weddings.

Their Bundtique offers a wide variety of gifting and celebration retail items making your celebration complete with their one-stop shop. They help you bring joy to your guests, loved ones, and friends with the perfect combination of taste and wow factor.

Nothing Bundt Cakes got its start in St. George as a family-owned and operated business. The St. George location opened right before the pandemic and they owe their success to the local community and wonderful staff who remained positive and flexible through the daily changes.

They make everything – cakes, frosting, and handcrafted decorations – from scratch all onsite with their own in-house bakery. Nothing Bundt Cakes offers different sizes, flavors, and cake decorations.

Want to order something special for Christmas? Have a big Thanksgiving celebration? Nothing Bundt Cake is the place to order from.

Nothing Bundt Cakes are available in a variety of sizes to accommodate gatherings both large and small, from bite-sized Bundtinis, to miniature Bundtlets, to full-sized 8″ and 10″ cakes and even tiered cakes. In addition to Bundt Cakes, their bakeries feature an assortment of artfully designed gifts and decorations with a playful, timeless quality to help make any occasion even more special.

Visit Nothing Bundt Cakes to order for the holidays.

