SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — After the award-winning success of their vibrant Park City restaurant, the local owners of Hearth and Hill have now launched their newest addition to the Salt Lake City community they’ve named Urban Hill.

Open for dinner seven days a week, this brand-new restaurant experience offers guests a casually cozy setting with an upscale assortment of flavors.

Featuring a wood-fired grill, oyster bar, curated beverage menu, and spacious gathering areas — Urban Hill adds an extra special touch to any nighttime gathering. This is all part of Urban Hill’s commitment to “making every dining experience a special occasion.”

Combining the talent and experience of Executive Chef Nick Zocco with his culinary team, the cuisine here is unlike anything else around. By sourcing the freshest ingredients and recipes from all over the world, each dish from the kitchen is made to perfection in both flavor and presentation.

Because of the excitement after their grand opening, it’s recommended that visitors make reservations ahead of a meal, though walk-ins are welcome as well.

To learn more, browse the menu, and make reservations, visit their website at Urban-Hill.com.

Katy Sine from Taste Utah stopped by to check out the new location and sample the deluxe menu for herself.

Watch new episodes of Taste Utah every Sunday at 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah. To see other dining experiences featured by Katy, go online to TasteUtah.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content