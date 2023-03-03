Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — All you need is faith, trust, and pixie dust! And maybe your ballet shoes! This show is a known family favorite and we are talking Peter Pan. We spoke with the president of the board, Ellen Christensen, and public relations strategist at Crumbl Cookie, Claire Modersitzk, on their involvement with the Utah Metropolitan Ballet.

We spoke with the president of the board here at the Utah Metropolitan Ballet, Ellen Christenson on the involvement of Crumbl Cookie and she said, “We’ve been doing a free show for families impacted by Autism for 10 years. In the past we have only done one shoe because it’s so expensive. It costs about $25,000 for one performance.”

The first company suggested at the board meeting for Peter Pan was Crumbl Cookie and is FULLY sponsoring this show! Allowing families to come worry free.

Claire said, “It’s really amazing. Crumbl has a new purpose this year of inspiring the world to create meaningful moments with those that matter most. And when thinking of the show with families of those affected by Autism, for Crumbl, it was an easy yes. We will also be supplying just shy of 5,000 cookies.”

Monday March 6th – 10:00 a.m. is a performance for K-12 students. This performance includes a meet and greet with the cast and an interactive discussion with the director and cast. Then followed by that, at 5:00 pm on Monday March 6th there will be a free performance for families affected by Autism. Sponsored by Crumbl Cookie.

Peter Pan dates:

March 3rd at 7:30 pm

March 4th at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

March 6th at 7:30 pm

There’s something for everyone at this ballet. Grab your tickets at umballet.org.

*Sponsored content.