SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — The giving is well underway here in Utah this season with Marine Toys for Tots now celebrating its 75th anniversary of generosity. In partnership with Papa Murphy’s Pizza and ABC4 Utah, the organization is hoping to make the holidays special for children in need across the state. They’re making this all a reality by taking donations from now through December 18th.

Donate a new, unwrapped toy to any Papa Murphy’s Pizza location in their viewing area and receive a discount card as an incentive.

They’re accepting toys of all varieties but have a particular need for ‘older kid’ gifts this year. Some more ‘grown-up’ gift ideas include headphones, sports equipment, and even makeup.

According to Gunnery Sergeant Alejandro Ortizchavez: “Age 10 to 14 in both boys and girls — that’s the age group we tend to struggle [with] every year…”

Since first starting its efforts in 1947, Toys for Tots has managed to donate toys to over 281 million less-fortunate children.

To learn more about the organization and find a Papa Murphy’s Pizza location near you, click here or go to ToysForTots.org.

**This segment contains sponsored content