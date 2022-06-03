(Good Things Utah) Nothing beats the savory flavors of a traditional homemade Mexican dish. Even better, having that homemade dish from an authentic Mexican restaurant. Anyone seeking out that culinary experience needn’t look further than Tacos Plaza in Southern Utah.

Located just off of the freeways of St. George, this family-owned establishment has been a community favorite since its opening. Quaint and convenient, the restaurant is in the perfect location to start an adventure or to celebrate after the fact.

Their entire menu, made from scratch every day, features all the classic Mexican cuisine favorites from fresh guacamole and salsa to rich-tasting tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, along with many more options… (See menu below)

“After seeing my mother working so hard to support her family she decided to sell food in the streets of Mexico. I can still remember the smells and flavors that complemented so well with every bite you took, leaving a satisfying, delicious and tasty feeling in your mouth.” REBECCA, Tacos Plaza Head Chef

Sharing that experience with all foodies, near and far, Katy Sine visited Tacos Plaza to see the mouthwatering menu for herself. She was joined by the restaurant’s co-owner and chef, Keeana Villasenor, to talk about the origins of Tacos Plaza and explain what makes it so special to both the local foodies in the area and to the tourists passing through.

“We love St. George, and the love that they’ve shown us — I feel like St. George deserves this. And maybe some more dishes to come in the future…” KEEANA VILLASENOR, Tacos Plaza Co-Owner & Chef

Every week, Katy takes the time to tour the most authentic culinary experiences around the state.

Guacamole You might have had guacamole before, but you have NEVER tasted anything like theirs! A flavor explosion that’ll have you coming back time and time again!

Burritos You didn’t think they were JUST a taco joint, did you? I mean, their tacos ARE that good, but they also have mind-blowing burritos!

Carne Asada Tacos Their steak is marinated, seasoned, and cooked to perfection! There’s nothing else to say, except you’re welcome…

Tortas If delicious, Mexican-inspired sandwiches are more your speed, they’ve got you covered. Made fresh when you order, these bad boys will leave you wanting more.

Tacos de Quesabirria A Chuck Roast slow-cooked for 7 hours to mouth-watering perfection, in a crispy hand-made shell. With a side of consommé.

Quesadilla Large 13″ tortilla with perfectly melted cheese. Just add your choice of meat…

So cheesy. So delicious.

menu courtesy: Tacos Plaza

Visit them in St. George at 250 Red Cliffs Drive, or find them online at TacosPlazaOfficial.com.

