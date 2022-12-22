SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Rockwell Ice Cream Co. is an award-winning shop from Utah County that started in 2015. Owner and founder, Justin Williams joined us in the Good Things Utah Kitchen to share some of his favorite flavors.

Justin is passionate about ice cream and making the best ice cream around — all from his imagination and careful experimenting. With a flurry of local and national recognition given to Rockwell Ice Cream in recent years, it’s clear he has a talent for combining unique flavors.

The ice cream here is all homemade and almost all their ingredients are made from scratch as well. They craft the highest quality super-premium ice cream. It consists of 16% butterfat and has low overrun, so it is super dense, creamy, and smooth.

While visitors can choose from some classic ice creams, they’re perhaps best known for their creative flavors.

Their “G.O.A.T.” ice cream flavor is made with a goat cheese base, roasted rosemary almonds, and blackberry lemon jam swirls. This is the flavor that won them the title of “America’s Greatest Ice Cream” in 2019. The shop’s creations have also been featured in Food Network Magazine, as well as Food & Wine Magazine.

For the holiday season, Rockwell Ice Cream is offering especially festive flavors:

White Christmas Crack

Candy Cane Oreo

Chocolate Orange

Eggnog Biscoff

Want to get your taste buds involved? Rockwell Ice Cream now has a new shop in Salt Lake City near City Creek Center at 115 Regent St. Those further south can visit their original location in Provo at 43 N University Ave.

Make them a part of your holiday, too, with homemade fudge — perfect for a sweet gift or stuffing those stockings.

Need even more reason to treat yourself? Mention ‘Good Things Utah‘ through December 2022 for HALF OFF your purchase

To learn more and browse the menu, go online to www.rockwellicecream.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content