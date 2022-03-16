(Good Things Utah) While the housing market remains expensive and widely unavailable, many Utahns are turning to townhomes as more practical living alternatives. With more spacious floor plans at more reasonable costs, it’s easy to see why townhome’s popularity has grown so much in recent years.

With a much-anticipated grand opening happening this week, Fieldstone Homes are excited to unveil their new townhome community called Scenic Mountain Townhomes. The quaint neighborhoods are located in Eagle Mountain, Utah; just a short drive from landmarks like Thanksgiving Point and Traverse Outlets. Nestled in Utah County, the community sits on rolling hills with beautiful views of the valley.

These townhomes are each spacious three-bedroom floor plans, featuring two-car garages, and also offer various outdoor design packages. For the interior of the townhomes at Scenic Mountain, pops of color have been added with gold accents, open rooms, and an oversized island countertop in the kitchen. “There are no strange places; every room has a purpose,” says Danielle Chatwin, Community Sales Manager with Fieldstone Homes.

Don’t miss their grand opening this Saturday, March 19th in Eagle Mountain at 9347 N Northup Way. You’ll have a chance to tour homes, eat great local food, meet the community, and even receive a FREE hat (while supplies last). The event goes all afternoon from 12pm to 5pm, with a Food Truck serving there until 2pm. For more information about Scenic Mountain Townhomes, click the link HERE.

