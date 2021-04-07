Lux Catering and Events is obsessed with innovation and pushing boundaries

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Taste Utah is on Good Things Utah, and they’re shining a light on caterers and starting with Lux Catering and Events.

Lux is a family of designers with a lifetime of combined expertise that is built on passion and an unwavering commitment to excellence in Salt Lake City catering and event design. They are obsessed with innovation and pushing boundaries. They have a stellar reputation as a leading SLC caterer.

Lux offers so many options when it comes to entertaining family and friends and we all know that sometimes we want something not so fancy. They’ve shared some of their famous tricks in their blog but often times we want the professionals to take care of it while we watch the magic unfold. Below is a few items that Lux Can take care of for you:

Creative Catering: Professionally trained team of chefs prepare and plate food with ultimate care using only the highest-quality ingredients, locally sourced when possible.

Unforgettable Weddings: Lux takes a boutique approach to wedding catering and loves helping couples create the most amazing day of their lives with the people they care about most.

Innovative Design: As a full-service catering company, they do more than just food, offering incredible rental furniture, luxurious linens, cutting-edge lighting, and carefully curated décor for a jaw-dropping event.

Exceptional Events: Events are their passion; as a full-service event and catering company, they are here to be your concierge in creating exceptional events and memorable experiences.

Elegant Floral: LUX Floral & Design is Utah’s premier boutique floral shop. They have a team of artisans who have curated an incredible variety of florals and plants from all around the world for your next event.

Superior Bar Service: LUX helps you create the perfect beverage selections for your event while also coordinating all the details and providing you with the best mixologists and bartenders in the SLC area.

In addition to the regular event planning, Lux is offering Meals TO-GO.

All meals feed a family of four and will come with reheating instructions. Meal pickup is available Monday-Friday between 4 pm and 6 pm, orders must be placed with at least one business day notice. Once your order is placed you will receive a confirmation email within 24 hours with contactless pickup instructions. Please call 801-466-2537 with additional pickup questions or suggestions.

Schedule your families meal by visiting LUX Meals To-Go.

We are Utah’s most award-winning and highest rated catering and event companies – come experience the LUX difference.

This article contains sponsored content.