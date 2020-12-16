Lumaze light festival has transformed the Utah State Fairpark

The Utah State Fairpark has been transformed this year by the Lumaze Light Festival. There are over a million twinkling lights and a 3-story tree that towers above larger-than-life Christmas decorations. There are tons of reindeer, snowmen, and teddy bears. An illuminated castle, royal carriages, and the very popular Holiday Princesses wander through Lumaze each night. On the path there are glowing, life-size picture frames that very popular for creating unique holiday photos. Lumaze also has activities for all ages.

The magical glowing swings and hopscotch are made both for kids and adults, while the covered kids’ area with a gingerbread playground provides protection from the elements. Live, nightly entertainment, and delicious treats are available at the concession, as well as guest Food Trucks. and if you’re worried about COVID-19, Lumaze has been reformatted to ensure a spacious and safe experience for everyone.

Lumaze has worked hard to adapt and is determined to bring some safe Christmas cheer to Salt Lake City. In previous years, Lumaze has been an indoor festival, but this year the decision was made to move outdoors to the Utah Fairpark to align with the precautions of the state health authorities. They have greatly reduced the capacity of the Fairpark which allows for easy social-distancing and tickets are sold in advance for specific entry times, to help control the capacity. The state health authority states that face masks aren’t mandatory in spacious outdoor environments, but they’re taking extra precautions and ask everyone to wear a face mask. They can be briefly lowered for photos and food. So far, everyone has been respectful and compliant.

The Lumaze light festival is open at the Utah State Fairpark until January 2nd and tickets are limited due to restricted capacity and they’re selling fast. Tickets must be purchased in advance at Lumaze Lights. Family Passes are also available; they offer great value for two adults and three children (under 13).

