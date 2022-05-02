(Good Things Utah) In 1995, a young Utah man named Shawn Nelson had the creative idea to invent a foam-filled ‘sac’ in his parent’s home basement. Since then, the Lovesac brand has grown exponentially, with locations across the country. “We have a number of showrooms — we have 160 across the country,” says Lovesac founder Shawn Nelson. With a new headquarters location in Saint George, this comfort brand has returned to its home state and continues to expand.

The Lovesac’s original design from 1995, an eight-foot-wide foam-filled nylon sac, has since evolved into all varieties of sacs, sectionals, pillows, blankets, and much more. Their latest innovation, called StealthTech, is a patented audio technology integrated into their sectional couches that provides immersive surround sound with full clarity. This technology is completely invisible, designed to let sound pass through the fabric and offer listeners premium sound quality.

What fans adore most about Lovesac is that a single piece of furniture will continue to get better over time with new upgrades and additions always coming available. Shawn added: “It’s what I’m most proud of. Our products can be with you for the rest of your life… but they can also evolve with you as your life changes. And that’s really unique.”

