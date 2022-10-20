(Good Things Utah) It’s not easy to pass up on a sweet treat — especially as, let’s be honest, there’s always room for dessert. But that temptation is calling even louder this time in Sugarhouse with Franco’s Churro House.

Conveniently located next to a premier cinema in the Wasatch Front, the spot offers locals a yummy fried option for any and every occasion. These ‘superior churros’ are all made completely from scratch. Each mouthful has been carefully cooked that very day to ensure it has the perfect texture and flavor profile.

Once these deliciously fried sticks of heaven are cooked through, the real fun begins. Amazing and creative topping selections make for mouthwatering menu options like Churro Ice Cream, Nutella Lover, Banana Delight, Strawberry Lover, and Franco’s Brownie Special.

Churro Ice Cream

Nutella Lover

Strawberry Lover

Banana Delight

Franco’s Brownie Special

Choose to throw that fried goodness in a cold and creamy concoction to try the best-selling Churro Milkshake.

What’s more there for foodies, Franco’s Churro House also specializes in gourmet crepes of the savory or sweet variety. Sit down for a while and enjoy a handcrafted beverage from the Splash Drink varieties and Coconut Snow to an Iced Coffee or Latte.

The establishment is very popular during certain times of the day, but absolutely worth the wait. You can find Franco’s Churro House at 2236 S 1300 E in Sugarhouse Shopping Center.

To learn more and browse the menu, go online to FrancosChurroHouse.com.

Our foodie friend, Katy Sine from Taste Utah, sat down with owner Francisco Jimenez to understand what makes this such a must-try spot for the community.

Watch Taste Utah’s next adventure by tuning into a new episode every Sunday at 9:30 AM.

For past dining destinations, go online to TasteUtah.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content