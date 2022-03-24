(Good Things Utah) Utahns from all over are quickly discovering that they have good sums of money, belonging to them, that they’re missing out on. Whether it be from old refunds, overpaid bills, forgotten accounts, or even neglected deposits, when a business can’t get a hold of you, they turn those funds over to the state. Every year millions of dollars in bank accounts, stocks, insurance checks, bonds, and dividends end up going unclaimed because the owners can’t be located. Statistically, one in five Utahns have money waiting for them, and most are completely unaware.

Utah Unclaimed Property Division was founded with the mission to return that money to its rightful owners. To check for their unclaimed moneys, residents can go to mycash.utah.gov and see what you may have been leaving behind. With over $375 million in safekeeping, Unclaimed Property Division are encouraging all Utahns to make the search today and find out.

In addition to funds, the division also collects a wide variety of items from abandoned safety deposit boxes. What kind of things can you find in their vault? Anything and everything like coins, baseball cards, and even precious family photos. This year, Utah Unclaimed Property Division expects to collect around 500,000 properties totaling roughly $52 million.

To see if you have unclaimed property, go to mycash.utah.gov and simply search your name or business. You can also call to claim your property at (801) 715-3300.

