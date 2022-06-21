(Good Things Utah) Summertime is in full swing, and as everyone is scrambling to plan their dream getaway with the family, there’s one ‘oasis in the desert’ that should be on everyone’s minds during vacation season…

In St. George, a short drive from Zion National Park and Tuacahn Amphitheatre, the Red Mountain Resort is an exclusive destination for those seeking a ‘getaway from their getaway’ in Southern Utah!

Red Mountain Resort is the ultimate place to rediscover your passion for adventure. The resort itself features spacious two-bedroom luxury villas, with a top-rated restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner in their immaculate dining room or overlooking the beautiful red rocks of St. George from their outdoor patio.

Relax and cool down in toasty temps lounging by their immaculate indoor and outdoor pools, sipping on refreshing beverages, and taking in all the stunning surroundings. Even better, their Sagestone Spa and Salon offers a variety of relaxing treatments, all designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit. Do more for your wellness, gaining a new perspective with their in-depth retreats and workshops.

Make the trip an immense experience for the whole family to remember with a selection of fitness, cooking, and yoga classes held on-location at Red Mountain Resort.

Seeking an adventure? You’ve found it at Red Mountain Resort, as guests can enjoy everything a glorious outdoor adventure could require like hiking, bike riding, rock climbing, photography, animal watching, and much more!

Just nearby, Snow Canyon State Park has over 7,000 acres of red rock canyons, cliffs, lava caves, and volcanic cones. Splash around the lakes of Southern Utah and try out fun water activities like kayaking or paddle boarding before you dry off.

Red Mountain Resort makes exploring even easier, offering the services of their Pre-Arrival Reservation Team to reserve outdoor adventures and their Adventure Concierge to help answer questions along the way.

To learn more and make a reservation, go to www.RedMountainResort.com or call them today at (877) 246-4453.

