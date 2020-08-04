Looking for something to do this weekend?

Chad Booth from At Your Leisure joined Good Things Utah today to talk about their past and upcoming adventures. At Your Leisure is a family-oriented outdoor and travel show focused on the western United States. Their weekly itinerary includes both motorized and non-motorized destinations and activities, cool new product reviews, and suggestions on how to get the most of a weekend or week in the west. At Your Leisure is celebrating its 18th season on the air. They are all driven by a love for not only the outdoors, but their jobs and love bringing the adventure to you, and hopefully helping you get out there and create your own adventure!

Chad told Reagan about Steadman’s ATV Ride at Murdock Basin. The folks at Steadman’s took them on an ATV adventure to show off a great trail at Murdock Basin in the Uinta Mountains. The trail features some great off-roading of all terrains and is capped off with some spectacular views. Chad and Ria then joined up with the crew from Jorgensen’s in Richfield, to talk about proper gun safety and maintenance. They also looked at some of the new innovations in the industry as well as Ria finally got to try out her new firearm!

As if that wasn’t enough adventure. Kevin and Gina then showed off the beauty of Marysvale as they traveled to the 2020 Paiute Trail Jamboree. The Jamboree is a four-day event filled with ATV rides, food, prizes, competitions, and is sure to be a great time for the whole family.

At Your Leisure provides you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Outdoors and the Outdoor industry. Make sure to tune in Saturdays at 10:35 p.m. and Sundays at 9:00 a.m. on ABC4 Utah.

Go to At Your Leisure to find out more.

