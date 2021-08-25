Looking for something new? Try Tacos Dorados de Papa and Queso Fresco Slaw

Chef Callyn Graf with Harmons is in the Good Things Utah Kitchen making Tacos Dorados de Papa and Queso Fresco Slaw. Callyn is giving all of the details about Hatch green chilies and the annual Chile Roast that kicks off this week and runs every weekend through Labor Day.

Tacos Dorados de Papa

Ingredients: ½ pound Yukon gold potatoes cut into ½” cubes Salt and pepper 2 medium/large hatch chilies, cleaned and chopped Corn or small flour tortillas High heat oil, such as canola, vegetable, grapeseed or avocado

Directions: In a large pot of salted water, add the potatoes and bring to a boil. Simmer for about 10 minutes or until a fork can easily run through them. Remove from heat, drain, and mash them into desired consistency. The potatoes can be mashed until they are very smooth, or left a bit lumpy. Season with salt and pepper and fold in hatch chilies. Heat enough oil in a large sauté or cast iron pan to evenly coat the bottom of the pan. Working in batches, depending upon the size of the pan, fry one side of the taco shell until golden and crispy, about 1 minute. Flip the tortilla and fill about ½ cup of potato mixture to half of the open faced tortilla. Begin to fold the tortilla in half, like a quesadilla and continue cooking the taco until golden. Serve with queso fresco slaw.



Queso Fresco Slaw

Ingredients: 1 cup Mexican crema Juice and zest of 1 lime ¼ cup cilantro ½ teaspoon cumin ¼ teaspoon onion powder Salt and pepper 1 cup crumbled queso fresco 1 roma tomato, diced 5 ounces shredded cabbage

Directions: In a medium bowl whisk together crema, lime juice, cumin and onion powder. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add in the crumbled queso fresco, cilantro, diced tomato and shredded cabbage. Mix well and taste again for salt and pepper. Serve on top of tacos.



