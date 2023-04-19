SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – More people are looking for natural alternatives for getting and staying healthy. The Be Healthy Utah Natural Health and Wellness Conference offers a convenient, one-stop destination to learn from many of Utah’s top natural health experts.

Be Healthy Utah was founded by a husband and wife team determined to help others find a more natural way in their healthcare journey. Dr. Shane Watt, a Chiropractor, and Liz Watt, a holistic wellness expert, have been married for over 26 years and are the proud parents of 6 children.

Through first-hand experience with family, patients, and clients, they have seen many natural possibilities for obtaining health in one’s life. They have dedicated their talents to helping others know of additional health options for their health journey.

Be Healthy Utah is founded on 3 Principles

Knowledge

Empower

Elevate

Be Healthy Utah Natural Health and Wellness Conference

Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy

Friday April 21st from 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday April 22nd from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 pm.

Learn more about the upcoming conference and expo online at BeHealthyUtah.com. Use the special discount code ABC30 for 30% off the price of admission for the 2-day live event.

*Sponsored by Be Healthy Utah.