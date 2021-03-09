Looking for a new hairstyle? Anything is possible at this sophisticated salon

What’s special about Kellie & Company Salon and Day Spa?

They specialize in creating classic, timeless, and beautiful hair through advanced haircutting, coloring, and styling techniques since 1992. Kellie and Company use and offer quality and affordable hair care products. Not only are their stylists incredibly talented and intelligent, but they’re personable, friendly, and really care about guests on a personal level.

Kellie & Company want to know all about you so that they can create the best look customized for you to help you look good and feel great. Helping you to create confidence and a positive influence in your own sphere of influence is their goal. They care so much about their clients and have had opportunities to be a part of the small and precious moments in many people’s lives. One of their clients, Coco Channel said, “When a woman cuts her hair, she’s about to change her life.”

Let Kellie and Company help you prepare for a job interview, wedding, going to college, or any other special event. All of their stylists love to create fresh and shiny hair colors that are easy maintenance. They can do a pretty gloss on your natural hair color, make those rich brunettes vibrant again, brighten up your blondes and do a root smudge that helps that grow outline be very soft and easy to upkeep.

Whether it’s losing weight, meeting a deadline, or finishing the laundry for the week, you deserve to reward yourself in a way that is healthy and makes you feel confident. Kellie and Company is your go-to salon for any part of life you want to prepare for or celebrate.

For a limited time get a $50 gift card value for only $40 by visiting Kellie and Company and entering PROMO CODE: GTU

This story contains sponsored content.