(Good Things Utah) In many cases, our hair’s health can be one of the most telling indicators of our internal health. Damaged hair could be a key symptom of a variety of factors including stress, malnutrition, and age. While some factors are out of our control, there are luckily some effective new ways to treat the symptoms, if not solve them completely.

After working for a popular hair brand and experiencing hair trauma herself, businesswoman Patty Goudie worked closely with a group of chemists to create a natural, and powerful, hair treatment called VIT-IV. This daily hair vitamin works immediately to heal damaged follicles, resulting in healthy hair you can depend on.

Using this topical hair infusion, common issues like split-ends, breakage, and lack of volume quickly become a thing of the past. The organic ingredients used in the VIT-IV formula come together to produce an ultra-lightweight dry oil, made for easy application in as little as 60 seconds. As hair is extremely porous, the oil works to fill the gaps where damage has occurred, leaving it soft, lustrous, and healthy.

This treatment’s main ingredient, Sacha Inchi, infuses hair with 350% of the daily recommended values of Omega-3 Fatty Acids. Paired with vitamin-packed Chia Seed Extract, and Ceramide Lipids used by luxury beauty brands, this formulation is the ultimate tool for any damaged hair type. Even better for our long-term hair health, the VIT-IV formula contains no parabens, silicones, or formaldehyde.

For a limited time, buy a full bottle of VIT-IV for only $19. Order your treatment today for FREE shipping and a 100% money-back guarantee. Shop now by going to ShopVITIV.com or call to order at (305) 929-8911.

**This segment contains sponsored content