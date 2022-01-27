“Location, location, location” is a common mantra in real estate: Why it’s the #1 factor to consider when buying a home

(Good Things Utah) – What makes a great location? It’s no surprise that the top of the list of any new home purchase is where it is built and what it’s surrounded by. It determines how close you will be to the things that are important to you and your family. When you’re out there on the market, stop for a moment to think about what you are actually buying when you buy property, – the reason should become clear.

Why is real estate location so important?

Homebuyers want to find a location that allows easy access to the places they frequent the most (work, school, shopping, recreation, place of worship, friends, and family). Though most people make a decision to buy a property based on how much they like the house or apartment when you buy a property, you are also buying a plot of land, and in a way, you’re also buying the experience of the community around that surrounds it.

Depending on your personal needs and preferences, you may not be able to buy a home with everything you want, but imagine moving into a community that has its own lake with a school and sports park across the street, or has the perfect commute with low traffic. Let’s break down the details and talk about the amazing benefits that can be found in some of Utah’s newest communities.

What’s on top of Utah homebuyer’s wish list?

Here are some of the top items on a home buyer’s wish list according to a local homebuilder:

Proximity to Goods and Services Schools

Parks – playgrounds

Activities Community Look & Feel Meet at the local café and hang out

Be close to friends and family

Can always rely on the ‘good neighbors’ Fun and Active Community Onsite Activities & Events

Outdoor concerts

Boutiques & Restaurants Animals Welcome A place to take your pet on a walk

5. Easy access to the outdoors

New homes in Daybreak, Utah

Daybreak is one of the most unique communities in Utah. There are two new communities being built in the Daybreak area and there is so much to offer between the two.

Cascade Village, is one of the newest communities in Daybreak. There is no greater adventure than living in South Jordan. This new Daybreak community features eight new floorplans with trending farmhouse or craftsman elevations.

New homes in Daybreak are designed with the homeowner in mind. These homes range in size from 2,753 square feet to 3,464 square feet with unfinished basements with room to go. With its uptown flair and an unmatched lifestyle, you will enjoy to the fullest at Daybreak. Whether your vibe is hanging out at the cafe, paddle boarding on the lake, walking on 30+ miles of trails, or hanging out in one of the parks with your kids or dog, it’s the perfect place to call home.

Daybreak provides a unique experience that has made it a major destination that is sought after throughout Salt Lake Valley. The lakes, rivers, and upscale clubhouse set this locale apart from the rest. Local homebuilder. Fieldstone Homes is now building two gorgeous model homes that will open in the spring of 2022.

You’re invited to the Grand Opening

Come to the Grand Opening Tent Event Details Saturday, Jan 29th from 12-3 pm. On top of viewing these gorgeous model homes, you will get to enjoy a free lunch, claim a souvenir hat and taste delicious Daybreak honey.

Visit Fieldstone Homes to learn more.

