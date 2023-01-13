SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Bringing comforting flavors to a hungry Utah community, the fast-growing Vessel Kitchen is taking a big step this year by opening its sixth restaurant location in the Wasatch Front.

This new kitchen, now open in Farmington, offers customers the made-from-scratch casual cuisine they love about Vessel Kitchen in a fine dining setting.

Since it opened its first location back in 2016, Vessel has made quite the impression here in Utah with a seasonal menu of nutritious eats including signature tacos, best-selling bowls, and build-your-own protein plates.

Vessel Kitchen’s new location in Farmington can be found at 320 N Central Ave (Station Park).

To find locations, browse the menu, and even order, go online to VesselKitchen.com.

With an open mind and an empty belly, our friend Katy Sine from Taste Utah visited this fresh restaurant to get a flavor for what makes them so popular here among foodies.

