Local independent Salt Lake pharmacy now offering rapid COVID-19 tests

Gibsons Pharmacy is a full-service, independent pharmacy that has been serving Murray and the surrounding area for over 40 years. They provide services above and beyond what the big chains provide. They are even providing curbside pickup.

Patients can call ahead to arrange for curbside prescription pickup. This service came about during the COVID pandemic and has evolved into one of their normal services offered to patients, in lieu of not having a drive-thru window. Other services include:

Full-service prescription filling

Customized / Personalized prescription compounding

Free prescription delivery service

Prescription mailing service

Medication Synchronization

Adherence Packaging

Rapid COVID testing

Immunizations

Easy prescription transfers and refills

Medication Therapy Management

Gibsons Pharmacy pharmacists are always available and willing to discuss any questions/concerns you have about your medications – live and in person. Reviews can help you get the most of your medication therapy, including reducing any unwanted side effects and even help save you money. Gibsons Pharmacy has been a staple in the Salt Lake valley for over 40 years. Their patients are treated like family and their staff constantly go out of their way to provide the best services to each and every person.

To learn more visit Gibsons Pharmacy.

This story contains sponsored content.