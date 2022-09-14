(Good Things Utah) We’re slowly putting the lid back on summer, with only a few opportunities left to soak up the sunny weather. One of the most anticipated events going on this month is the Rock ‘N’ Ribs Festival, held on September 17th from 1 PM to 6 PM.

Visitors get to enjoy an afternoon full of rockin’ tunes from local musicians, fun activities, merchant vendors, and much more. Some of the bands playing at the festival include Reloaded, Moose Knuckle, B.D. Howes, and Scarlet Rain.

The other attraction bringing visitors is the assortment of gourmet BBQ plates. Experts will smoke the meats for over 30 hours before finally unveiling the juicy results at the Rock ‘N’ Ribs Festival. There will be 6 vendors at the event offering visitors a variety of different sample plates for only $3.

“You can sample a little from each vendor and pick your favorite,” remarks Kristen Young, Gallivan Center Event Manager.

The Rock ‘N’ Ribs Festival will be in the Gallivan Center this season at 239 S Main St in Salt Lake City. Additional parking is available in the garage located beneath the plaza.

Admission to the event is FREE. To learn more, go online to thegallivancenter.com.

