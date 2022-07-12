(Good Things Utah) Established in 1898, Staheli Family Farm has worked hard to connect the land to the community, whilst also sharing pieces of a traditional farm experience. The farm has been passed down over 6 generations, each working hard to enrich the lives of anyone who visits.

They welcome the community year-round, regularly hosting field trips, group parties, and even weddings. During certain times of the season, Staheli Farm even opens up its online store selling the freshest local beef products directly to customers.

Staheli Farm is now preparing for fall — the busiest time of the year as they feature a wide variety of fun and engaging attractions and events. Some of the popular attractions include their Corn Maze, Farmland, Field of Screams, Pumpkin Patch, Trick-or-Treat Trail, and Witches Night Out.

The farm also brings the community together with its grand events. Upcoming events they’re hosting include Christmastime On The Farm, Spring Into Easter, and the much-anticipated concert with country artist Jordan Davis coming up on July 27th. Purchase tickets at the link below.

Staheli Farms is offering so many great experiences for every season. For more information about other attractions and events, find them online at StaheliFamilyFarm.com.

Visit the farm at 3400 S Washington Fields Road in Washington, Utah.

Summer Farm Camp

Every June, families all over the state register their kids for the annual Summer Farm Camp — an annual opportunity for them to get first-hand experience as farmers. This camp is for children ages 3-14 and has filled up quickly every season now for 16 years.

The campers each season can’t get enough of the fun activities — interacting with real farm animals, getting hands-on with farm chores, learning about growing foods, and gaining an added sense of responsibility.

Even better, these young farmers get to create strong friendships while working together as a team.

Registration for next season opens on February 4th at midnight. To learn more about Summer Farm Camp, click the link here.

