(Good Things Utah) Recovering from addiction is a journey not meant to be taken alone. It takes time, energy, and willpower from the individual and an entire group of supporters to truly achieve long-term results. No one knows this more than Zion Healing Center in Utah. With locations currently in St. George and Salt Lake City, the practice has given new hope to patients across the state.

This center was first founded by Robert Beatty following his success in overcoming issues with alcohol addiction. Once recovered, Robert continued his education at Purdue University and is the author of two published books.

The signature program includes a combination of cutting-edge medical tech and the healing power of spiritual counseling. Treatments are tailored to each person’s specific needs, including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Neurofeedback, and support.

With these treatments, Zion Healing Center has gained a favorable reputation in the industry, giving patients the tools, education, and resources needed to retake their lives. Its experts understand the struggles experienced by those with addiction and make a point to provide sympathetic care.

According to Robert Beatty: “Everybody that suffers from mental health and substance abuse issues has trauma or a story behind it. And most of them are overwhelming…”

To learn more and schedule a consultation, go online to ZionHealing.com or visit one of their two locations in Utah:

Zion Healing Center | St. George 368 E Riverside Dr, Suite #8, St. George, UT 84790 Zion Healing Center | Salt Lake City 310 E 4500 S, #650, Murray, UT 84107

