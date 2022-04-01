(Good Things Utah) With eager customers lined up around the block daily, Old Cuss Coffee was originally established as a mobile coffee truck in Salt Lake City. After realizing more space would be needed to accommodate demand, owners Fyffe and Brent’lee decided to move Old Cuss Coffee Co to a more permanent location. Since opening in the fall of 2021, their café has exploded in popularity with coffee-lovers from all over the valley coming to try a cup for themselves.

Located on Main Street in South Salt Lake, the café offers patrons a unique experience with its vintage shop theme. A variety of antiques and repurposed items surround the interior, making it a cozy and inviting atmosphere to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee. The shop features creative, yet healthy beverages like Lemon Cream Pie Latte, Rose Mocha, Chamomile Chai, and Tangerine Matcha Latte.

Old Cuss Coffee Co has also set itself apart from other coffee shops in the valley by making only plant-based foods and beverages, made everyday in-house and from scratch. With a wide array of healthy and gluten-free options, visitors are pleasantly surprised by the amazing flavors coming from the kitchen. Delicious bites like their signature burritos, sandwiches, salads, and pastries make this café the perfect spot for breakfast or lunch. During warmer months, their patio seating offers a great chance to enjoy a meal while basking in the fresh air and city sounds.

Inspired to help other talented entrepreneurs around Salt Lake City, the shop sells one-of-a-kind products from over 22 different businesses. Visitors are encouraged to browse through an assortment of vintage clothing, accessories, souvenirs, and more while they wait.

With new flavors every month, Old Cuss continues to become a favorite spot in Salt Lake City for plant-eaters and non-plant eaters alike. To try some yourself, visit them today at 2285 S Main Street in South Salt Lake.

Follow them on social media @oldcusscoffee, or check out their online shop at OldCuss.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content