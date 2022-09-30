(Good Things Utah) Recent data collected by nicerx.com indicated that of all the states in the U.S., we here in Utah come in as having the highest prevalence of mental health issues. Nearly 30% of Utahns are reported to have some form of mental illness, with the majority forgoing any sort of help.

While traditional treatment has involved the use of heavy prescription medication, some experts are finding that these medications become less and less effective over time — leaving sufferers even worse off in their fight for mental wellness.

Using advances in medical technology and new approaches to mental health care, Zion Healing Center provides patients across Utah with next-level results in their well-being. This technology — a combination of Neurofeedback and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation — enables the experts to locate inactive areas of the brain and restore them to full function.

NEUROFEEDBACK “Precise instruments measure physiological activity such as brainwaves, heart function, breathing, muscle activity, and skin temperature. These instruments rapidly and accurately feedback information to the user.”

NEUROSTAR ADVANCED THERAPY (TMS) “Precise instruments measure physiological activity such “Non-invasive therapy that uses targeted magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that are underactive in people suffering from depression.”

With this tech, studies show that 83% of patients found lasting relief from their chronic depression symptoms.

Used with spiritual rehabilitation practices that are exclusive to Zion Healing Center, its seasoned team of experts can treat a wider variety of conditions including anxiety, depression, and addiction.

Zion Healing Center in Salt Lake City is located at 310 E 4500 S, Suite 650.

To learn more and schedule, go online to ZionHealingSLC.com or call them at (385) 378-7100.

