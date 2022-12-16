SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — You’ve searched all around Utah just looking for that dream home. And while you checked high and low for your perfect space, the hunt continues as the market remains in high demand. Fortunately, one of the state’s leading home builders — Woodside Homes — has kept busy to meet this demand. Their most recent project, Boulder at Sky Ranch, gives residents an ideal location to settle down in West Jordan.

Its function is perhaps the most obvious element of Boulder at Sky Ranch. These floorplans lend themselves to a wide variety of lifestyles and growth opportunities. Open-concept kitchen and office spaces give residents a world of possibilities, with its bathrooms just as impressive.

Even more, this community has many wonderful amenities including a tot lot, pool, cabana, and pickleball court, whilst also just a short commute from nearby shopping and dining hubs.

“It’s a great time right now to start planning your new home,” says Claire Larson, Director of Sales & Marketing for Woodside Homes. “The opportunity is there for people to choose a home site, they can choose the plan, and have the ‘inspiration gallery’ experience.”

To make the decision even easier, Woodside Homes is now offering a 4.99% interest rate on select homes for qualified buyers.

Boulder at Sky Ranch is located at 6600 South Bacchus Highway in West Jordan.

To learn more and browse homes available, go online to WoodsideHomes.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content