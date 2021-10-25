Live On is a statewide effort to prevent suicide: How can you help save a life?

(Good Things Utah) – Every 5 years, the Utah Suicide Prevention Coalition publishes a new plan to prevent suicide in Utah. This plan, released October 21, 2021, focuses on:

Increase access to mental health and behavioral health services.

Reduce stigma around mental/behavioral health issues.

Create safe environments for schools, workplaces, congregations, etc.

Teach coping skills for youth and adults.

Provide support for people who are grieving.

Collect data to inform future prevention strategies

By doing ALL of these things, the Utah Suicide Prevention Coalition believes we can reduce suicides in our state.

An important component of the state plan for preventing suicide is encouraging people to seek help and access resources through Live On Utah.

Live On

Live On is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing our culture around suicide and mental health. If you are listening to or reading this message, you play a role in suicide prevention

Visit Live On for both English and Spanish-language resources on how to get help and give help. To learn more about how state and local partners are working together on a comprehensive approach to preventing suicide, view the state plan on this website. You can see the billboard on Utah roads too!

During the pandemic, we did not see an increase in suicide deaths. But we did see an increase in the number of people who contacted the Utah Crisis Line, suggesting that more Utahns are seeking help and receiving resources.

Utah Crisis Line (in association with the National Suicide Prevention lifeline) 1.800.273.TALK (8255).

Live on encourages all Utahns to learn the warning signs for suicide to be able to recognize when our family members, friends, or coworkers may be struggling.

Listen for:

Talk of suicide, including phrases like “I just want to go to sleep and never wake up,” or “If x happens, I’ll kill myself.”

Talk of feeling hopeless, including phrases like, “What is the point?” and “Nothing is going to get better.”

Talk of feeling like a burden, including phrases like, “They would be better off without me.”

Watch for:

Increased use of alcohol or drugs

Withdrawing from activities

Looking for methods to kill themselves

Isolation from family and friends

Change in sleeping habits

Depression, anxiety, loss of interest, irritability, humiliation, agitation or rage

A sudden unexplained calm or euphoria after a long period of depression

Saying goodbyes or giving away possessions

