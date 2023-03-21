SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When your gut is off, your whole body can feel out of whack. There’s a lot going in inside the body’s digestive system and so many things impact the body’s overall health – including diet, stress, aging, bacterial contamination and even medicines. The digestive system is where good health and proper nutrition begin, and probiotics can play a big role in maintaining good gut health. Therefore, many people are looking to probiotics, like Yakult Nonfat Probiotic Drink, to help correct disruptions with their digestive system.

Yakult is the world’s leading probiotic beverage created in Japan in 1935 by Microbiologist Dr. Minoru Shirota. Yakult Probiotic Drink is made with fermented dairy and contains billions of Live and Active Probiotic cultures of the L. paracasei Shirota strain. The strain is named after Yakult company founder, and it is what makes Yakult unique and special.

Today, Yakult is sold in 40 countries and regions around the world. Yakult U.S.A. Inc. is headquartered in Fountain Valley, CA. It supports Yakult’s business in the United States and Canada.

Yakult’s mission is to contribute to the health and happiness of every person around the world through the pursuit of excellence in life sciences and the study of microorganisms. Yakult pushes forward with the quest for new possibilities for probiotics in the academic and medical fields. The company works with doctors, scientists and dietitians worldwide to help people with medical conditions and to find ways for Yakult probiotics to be used to help people suffering with gut and digestive issues.

Both Yakult Original and Yakult Light have a delicious fresh citrus taste, both are Non-Fat, Cholesterol Free, and Gluten Free. The difference is Yakult Light contains only half the calories and one third the sugar of Yakult Original.

Visit YakultUSA.com for more information and to locate a store near you with Yakult.

