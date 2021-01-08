Lisa Barlow gives an exclusive interview in the newest issue of the Real House Wives of Salt Lake City

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The January/February issue of Salt Lake Magazine is very special. It holds a lot of frivolities, the main one being an extremely silly TV show, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Spangly clothes and high heels and tiny problems provided a respite from all the other very sad news. Like the effect of this virus on our beloved city. The restaurant, bar, and hospitality business has been desperately damaged.

A year ago, before 2020, everyone was worried about lots of other problems that were covered up by COVID concerns. Most of them sprang from a vision disconnect between the governed and their governors, the same myopia that led us into the mess of 2020. In this new year, Salt Lake Magazine wanted to make it real again.

The winter issue of Utah Style & Design features inspiring rooms from Park City, Deer Valley, Orem, SLC, and South Jordan. It also focuses on Melissa Kelsey, a photographer who specializes in shooting architecture and interior design. The issue digs into the fine detail of her work, exploring her detailed, atmospheric photos, collaboration with designers, as well as some of her most memorable shoots.

Salt Lake​ magazine is a bi-monthly publication offering a curated selection of options for where to go, and what to see and do and eat in and around Utah. The ​Salt Lake​ magazine staff offers expert opinions and insight on local dining, entertainment, outdoor activities, and shopping. Get your hands on the January/February issue of Salt Lake Magazine.

