Lindsay Brook Thomas wins her dream job at Roolee!

Women’s fashion brand ROOLEE announced today the winning candidate in their search on TikTok for a CFO (Chief Fashion Officer), Chattanooga, Tennessee native and current Lehi, Utah resident Lindsay Brooke Thomas. Ms. Thomas is a mom of two young children and a part-time content creator with a Bachelor’s degree in business management from Brigham Young University. Hundreds of applicants from around the globe applied via TikTok “resumes” for the plumb position, which includes a 6-month paid gig creating social media content for ROOLEE, a content-creation trip for two anywhere in the world, a clothing allowance for self, friends & family, and their own branded line of clothing, which will debut in 2022.

More than 8.5 million TikTok users viewed and voted for their favorite candidate.

Beginning in May 2021, ROOLEE posted job listings on LinkedIn and Indeed asking applicants to show off their style in TikTok videos using the hashtags #ROOLEECFO and #GIRLSROOL. After several elimination rounds, the top 12 candidates, who hailed from Oregon, Maryland, Ohio, Texas, California, and other destinations across the US were flown into Salt Lake City for the finals July 15-17. While in Utah, they visited ROOLEE’s store and headquarters in Logan, Utah for a shopping spree and interviews with ROOLEE’s founders, Kylee and Chad Champlin, and spent a day enjoying activities from ziplining to the ropes course at the Utah Olympic Park, where Ms. Thomas was announced as ROOLEE’s new CFO.

In addition to being the TikTok “face” of ROOLEE fashion, the CFO will help promote ROOLEE’s World of Sisters mission to create a world where women lift up and support other women. Putting their mission into action, ROOLEE donated one dollar up to $10,000 for every job applicant using the hashtags #ROOLEECFO and #GIRLSOOL to Girl Up, the United Nations foundation promoting gender equity and girls’ leadership.

Applicants were judged on their style, creativity, social media content creation skills, and their ability to effectively communicate ROOLEE’s World of Sisters mission. The judging panel including ROOLEE founder Kylee Champlin, TikTok executive Jacklyn Dang, TikTok influencer Tia Stokes, and Girl Up Teen Advisory Board member Anagaby Litz.

“While all of our top 12 candidates were phenomenal in their own way, Lindsay stood out to us as having very clear creative visions for how she could express ROOLEE’s style on the TikTok platform as well as use it to further our World of Sisters mission,” stated Kylee Champlin. “We are excited to see where she will take us!.”

Visit ROOLEE for more information.

About ROOLEE:

Founded by Kylee and Chad Champlin in 2013, fashion and home decor brand ROOLEE has grown from a single retail store in Logan, Utah, to an e-commerce business that ships worldwide. Creating exclusive items and offering merchandise from various vendors, ROOLEE’s products include women’s apparel and accessories, children’s clothing, and home decor.

Inspired by Kylee’s love for her sisters, ROOLEE’s “World of Sisters” movement gives back by carrying out annual service projects and raising money to benefit charitable causes, including the Logan Cancer Center and the Foundation of Women’s Cancer.

“Our business is built around family. We truly hope you feel like family when you shop with us.” — Kylee Champlin.

About Girl Up:

Girl Up is a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality. With resources in six languages and 4,500 Girl Up Clubs in more than 125 countries, we’ve trained 85,500 girls of all backgrounds to create tangible change for girls everywhere.

Girl Up provides leadership training and gives girls tools to become gender equality advocates and activists. Through their programs, girls broaden their social impact skill set, benefit from a platform to tell their stories, and apply STEM for social good. Our girl leaders create real policy change at local and national levels, help raise millions of dollars to support United Nations programs that reach tens of thousands of girls around the globe.