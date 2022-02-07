Light Adjustable Lenses – latest advancement in cataract surgery and lens replacement, adjustable after surgery

Light Adjustable Lenses for Cataract Surgery

Monson Vision is among the top vision correction facilities in the US and offers new approaches to cataract surgery including Light Adjustable Lenses that allow the surgeon to fine tune your vision after surgery.

Most people have heard about cataract surgery, but may be unaware of the new options available and the benefits that come with them. Monson Vision is among the top surgical centers offering vision correction surgery.

One of the newest advancements in cataract surgery is Light Adjustable Lenses. The Light Adjustable Lens is made of a special photo-sensitive material that changes the power of your implanted lens in response to UV light, increasing the likelihood that you will achieve your desired vision after cataract surgery.

How is LAL different?

It is the first and only lens adjusted specifically for you after cataract surgery. The Light Adjustable Lens (LAL) is the only IOL that enables you and your doctor to design, trial, and customize your vision after cataract surgery. Adjustability takes cataract surgery to the next level by giving you a lens customized specifically for your eyes.

The cataract removal and IOL implantation procedure are the same as if you selected a non-adjustable IOL. The Light Adjustable Lens delivers superior visual outcomes that non-adjustable IOLs cannot match.² In a study of 600 subjects, those who received the Light Adjustable Lens followed by adjustments were twice as likely to achieve 20/20 distance vision at 6 months without glasses as those who received a standard monofocal IOL.

*Sponsored content