Life on the streets to a graduate degree in Criminal Justice: How Rachel Santizo defied the odds

One student is selected from each school and General Studies. Many students apply to receive this honor.

These are students with excellent GPAs who typically have received scholarships and awards for their academic achievements. These students have demonstrated leadership skills and dedication toward serving others, in addition to other notable achievements related to the creative arts, athletic excellence, or involvement in SLCC beyond the classroom. Rachel Santizov is just one of the 2021 Graduates of Excellence.

About Rachel

Rachel graduated with a 3.92 from the School of Applied Technology and Technical Specialties. Rachel worked tirelessly to get where she is today – in school and life.



Rachel’s past struggles were instrumental in helping her through many of the challenges of higher education and will now hopefully inspire her future career exploits as well. Rachel experienced life on the streets before finding the will to clean up her life. Throughout her addiction and homelessness, Rachel’s odds of being seen were invisible to none. Today, she celebrates almost nine years of sobriety. She enters her post-education with an incredible passion to create change in my community.

Rachel has plans of continuing employment with Odyssey House of Utah and using her education to create improvements within the medical, homeless, and corrections settings.

