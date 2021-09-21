Level-up your pet care: Why pet owners are choosing specialty veterinary medicine

(GTU) – As people, we see our family doctors for routine wellness checks and general health concerns. But sometimes, when our primary care doctor doesn’t know or doesn’t feel confident diagnosing an issue, they will refer you to a specialist for further examination. You wouldn’t guess it. But like us, our pets have specialty doctors too!

MedVet is a family of emergency and specialty veterinary hospitals committed to providing exceptional care for your pets. Board-certified specialists and highly trained emergency veterinarians work closely with you and your family veterinarian to provide the best possible care for your dog or cat.

If you’re wanting a more personal approach to veterinarian care then Medvet is your place. They recognize that our pets are an important part of the family. The staff strives to provide the most advanced medical care while showing the utmost compassion for you and your pet. Their goal is to work collaboratively with you and your family veterinarian to provide the specialized care needed to get your pet back home with you as quickly as possible.

The clinic is relatively new to the Salt Lake City area. MedVet opened its doors to enhance the lives of pets, their loving families, and the veterinary community in the Salt Lake City area, and broader Weber, Davis, Morgan, and Summit county communities in August 2020.

It is the one place to go if your pet requires special care. Their team of experienced and compassionate clinicians collaborates with your family veterinarian to provide advanced medical care for your pet. Available specialty services include Critical Care, Dentistry & Oral Surgery, Dermatology, Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology, Radiology, and Surgery.

Think your animal needs specialty veterinarian care? Get more information at MedVet.com or speak with your family veterinarian about a referral to one of their board-certified specialists. You can also call the hospital directly to speak with a member of the care and service team.

MedVet offers the full array of services for your animals:

Surgery

Radiology

Medical Oncology

Internal Medicine

Emergency Medicine

Dermatology

Critical Care

Cardiology

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.