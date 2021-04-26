Lennar’s ‘Everything’s Included’ program sets them apart from other builders in the market

Lennar is one of the nation’s leading homebuilders. Lennar has offered high-quality homes in thoughtfully designed communities across the country since 1954. They have also been in Utah since 2018. Lennar currently has five communities across the valley and has two more openings in the next few months.

They are extremely focused on building homes that work well for the way people live today and including the most popular features as standard. Lennar’s Everything’s Included program really sets them apart from other builders in the market. Many times, buyers will walk into a model home and see this beautiful, decked-out space with all the bells and whistles, but there are thousands of dollars in upgrades added to make that model home shine. With their homes, what you see in the model home is what you will get in your home, and it’s all included in the upfront price.

Lennar does the research and figures out what features customers want, and then offers those features standard. Items like stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, high end LVP flooring, carpet, and tile, quartz countertops, metal railing and more are all included when you build a home with Lennar.

Another aspect of the Everything’s Included® program is Lennar Communities Connected by Ring. It unites the features most requested by buyers in a single app: for security, comfort, and peace of mind. One of the most desired features that they hear from homebuyers is security. Lennar includes a Ring security system and Ring video doorbell with every home they sell. Flo by Moen actively monitors for water leaks and can automatically close the water valve to prevent devastating damage.

Lennar has two new communities opening this spring. Sunset Hills in West Valley, a community of single-family homes with two models to tour. And Sienna Hills in West Jordan, a townhome community with three models to check out.

Lennar has three different tour options for those wanting to come out and see their model homes. You can view their models virtually, online at www. Lennar.com/Utah, you can schedule a tour with a New Home Consultants who can walk you through the home, or you can schedule a self-guided tour on their website where you can walk through the model on your own schedule.

This story contains sponsored content.