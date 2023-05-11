Surprise mom with a special breakfast or brunch treat on Mother's Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Mom deserves a special day on Mother’s Day.. so give her some sweet treats and delicious surprises. Harmons Grocery has some great suggestions including this scrumptious Lemon Poppyseed Beignets recipe from Harmons Chef Callyn Graf.

Lemon Poppy Seed Beignets

Makes 12-15 2×2” pillows

Ingredients:

1 cup warm water

2 teaspoons active yeast

1/3 cup sugar, +1 tablespoon

1 lemon, zest

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

2/3 cup whole milk

1 egg, + 1 yolk

3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

1 teaspoon salt

4 1/3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling out

High heat, neutral oil for frying, such as canola or vegetable

1 cup powdered sugar

Directions:

Add the warm water, yeast and 1 tablespoon of sugar to a standing mixer bowl and whisk until combined. Let sit for about 5 minutes or until the yeast starts to bubble a bit. In a separate small bowl add the remaining 1/3 cup sugar and lemon zest to the bowl. Begin to massage the two ingredients together, releasing the oils of the lemon to infuse. Then add the sugar, lemon mixture, poppy seeds, milk, eggs, and melted butter to the stand mixture bowl and whisk until combined. Replace the whisk attachment with the dough hook attachment and add in the salt and flour. Mix on medium speed until smooth and the dough has pulled away from the inside of the bowl, about 2-3 minutes. Cover the dough with plastic wrap or a towel and let sit at room temperature until it has doubled in size, about 1.5 hours. * Prior to rolling out the dough set up a stove top fryer using a wok or wide, mid side pot. Fill about 2/3 of the way up with fryer oil and heat to 335 degrees (at altitude) 350 degrees at sea level. Transfer the dough to a large clean surface dusted with flour and roll out until it is ½” to ¾” thick and cut into 1 ½” to 2” squares or rectangles. Add 5-6 of the beignets to the set-up fryer and cook for 1 1/2-2 minutes per side or until golden brown. Cook in batches until the beignets have all been fried and set on a sheet pan lined with paper towels to drain. Coat heavily in powdered sugar and serve.

*Alternatively, the dough can proof in the refrigerator overnight. It will need to come to room temperature the next day, and must be left out about one hour prior to use.

**For a stronger lemon flavor, add 1 teaspoon lemon extract with the melted butter.

Shop Harmons Online and Find a Location Near You.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Harmons Neighborhood Grocer.