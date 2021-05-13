Lemon basil white bean dip

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Imagine waking up every day to extreme fatigue, nausea, body pain, weight loss, and more. You constantly feel too tired, weak, and pain to perform day-to-day functions or engage in your favorite physical activities. This is a reality for millions of people who suffer from complex and debilitating illnesses such as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), fibromyalgia (FM), and now long COVID.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services considers ME/CFS a debilitating multi-system illness with significant unmet medical needs that cause an enormous burden for patients, their caregivers, and the societal healthcare system. It affects as many as 2.5 million people in the U.S. alone, with FM impacting as many as 10 million.