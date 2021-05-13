Lemon basil white bean dip

This light and creamy white bean dip flavored with lemon and basil is perfect when paired with fresh vegetables, chips, and crackers or as a spread on a sandwich. This recipe uses lemon essential oil, the top-selling doTERRA essential oil, which has multiple benefits and uses. Lemon is frequently added to food to enhance the flavor of desserts and main dishes. Taken internally, lemon provides cleansing and digestive benefits and supports healthy respiratory function.* When diffused, Lemon has an uplifting aroma.
Ingredients
- 1 can (15 ounces) cannellini beans
- 15 drops doTERRA Lemon Oil
- 1/4 cup tahini
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon fine grain sea salt, plus additional salt to taste
- 1/2 cup roughly chopped fresh basil leaves
Instructions
- Drain the cannellini beans, saving the liquid from the beans.
- Put 3 tablespoons of the bean liquid, along with the tahini, and doTERRA Lemon Oil, in the bowl of a food processor and process for 1 minute, then scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl, then process for an additional 30 seconds.
- Add the apple cider vinegar, minced garlic, and sea salt to the food processor and process for 30 seconds, then scrape down the sides of the bowl.
- Add half of the beans, then process everything together for 1 minute. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, then add the rest of the beans and process for 1 more minute, or until the dip is smooth and creamy.
- Taste the dip for salt and add additional salt as needed. Add the fresh basil and pulse until it is chopped and evenly distributed throughout the dip. Transfer to a container and set in the refrigerator to chill for 1 hour. Delicious served with fresh-cut vegetables, crackers, and pita chips.
