(Good Things Utah) For decades Fieldstone has constructed dream homes for residents around the state — offering stunning floorplans and quaint communities to build in. In a time when the housing market appears unstable, Fieldstone Homes have the experience and ability to make any floorplan come alive and become the perfect sanctuary for each homeowner. Their focus on comfort and lifestyle set them apart from other home builders in the state, while customers note the affordable rates when building in these communities.

This last month, Fieldstone Homes unveiled two brand new communities where homeowners can build their futures. “Come out and take a look,” says Cory from Fieldstone Homes. “I think you’ll really like the peacefulness, the floorplans — everything we have to offer…”

Antelope Meadows in Eagle Mountain

With homes in the area selling out fast — one of the new Fieldstone communities with lots still available to purchase is Antelope Meadows in Eagle Mountain. This community features 166 lots in total, just a short drive from the popular food and retail hubs of Lehi. The incoming pool and clubhouse will serve as the epicenter of this community, connecting all residents with fun and engaging amenities.

Fieldstone offer’s its clients a variety of floorplan models to build, each with its own unique style. The exterior design of each home features bold yet classic colors with touches of the transitional, farmhouse, and other themes to customize the look.

The interior of this city’s floorplans can best be described with one word — roomy. Open living spaces and simple layouts come together to help the flow of each floorplan. This single-family home features a flex room above the garage so homeowners have the opportunity to choose. Grand bathrooms each feature a spa-like atmosphere to relax and unwind after a hard day.

These homes also include plenty of storage space and a large recreation area to accommodate a family. Kitchen spaces in these homes feature cutting-edge designs along with a large island countertop that would make any chef’s jaw drop. Clients who build with Fieldstone also love the option to finish their basement — a luxury not normally afforded when building a new home. Everyone who builds with Fieldstone has the chance to build a space that fits their own lifestyle and personality.

For more information and to browse available homes in the community, go to FieldstoneHomes.com.

Uinta Transitional Single Family Home | Antelope Meadows, Eagle Mountain 2,754 Finished Sq Ft. – 4,489 Total Sq. Ft. 3 – 6 Bedrooms 2.5 – 3 Bathrooms 2-Car Garage Space

**This segment contains sponsored content